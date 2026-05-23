Loaded Baked Potatoes Just Got A Casserole Refresh In Just A Few Extra Steps

We will brook no argument, hear no denials — loaded baked potatoes are great. As an accompaniment to a good steak, they feel as though you are cheating the universe, and have been presented with a side dish that could arguably stand as a meal in itself. Well, there is a way of making it one. With a few extra steps, the basic components of a loaded baked potato can be refreshed and upgraded into a casserole so hearty, you'll never think of it as a side dish again. Don't be put off by the thought of extra steps, as the method could not be less complicated.

First, begin by either baking your potatoes and scooping out their cooked interiors, or chopping and boiling the potatoes instead. In a large mixing bowl, combine the potatoes with your favorite toppings and seasonings for a loaded baked potato. If you consult our recipe for a super slow-cooked loaded baked potato, you'll see that we favor the traditional fixings like smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, fresh chives, olive oil, and salt. However, other recipes have a wider array of adventurous options, such as chili, pastrami, or even Creole-style jambalaya.

Most of the ingredients listed in our recipe can go straight into the mixing bowl, apart from the bacon, which, for reasons of taste, texture, and food safety, should be fried up first until golden and crispy. After that, the bacon can join the rest of the party and be combined until the whole assemblage can be poured into an oven-proof casserole dish. Dress the casserole with even cheese, and then bake uncovered until the cheese has melted and the mixture beneath has coalesced into crispy yet gooey comfort food par excellence.