Loaded Baked Potatoes Just Got A Casserole Refresh In Just A Few Extra Steps
We will brook no argument, hear no denials — loaded baked potatoes are great. As an accompaniment to a good steak, they feel as though you are cheating the universe, and have been presented with a side dish that could arguably stand as a meal in itself. Well, there is a way of making it one. With a few extra steps, the basic components of a loaded baked potato can be refreshed and upgraded into a casserole so hearty, you'll never think of it as a side dish again. Don't be put off by the thought of extra steps, as the method could not be less complicated.
First, begin by either baking your potatoes and scooping out their cooked interiors, or chopping and boiling the potatoes instead. In a large mixing bowl, combine the potatoes with your favorite toppings and seasonings for a loaded baked potato. If you consult our recipe for a super slow-cooked loaded baked potato, you'll see that we favor the traditional fixings like smoked bacon, cheddar cheese, sour cream, fresh chives, olive oil, and salt. However, other recipes have a wider array of adventurous options, such as chili, pastrami, or even Creole-style jambalaya.
Most of the ingredients listed in our recipe can go straight into the mixing bowl, apart from the bacon, which, for reasons of taste, texture, and food safety, should be fried up first until golden and crispy. After that, the bacon can join the rest of the party and be combined until the whole assemblage can be poured into an oven-proof casserole dish. Dress the casserole with even cheese, and then bake uncovered until the cheese has melted and the mixture beneath has coalesced into crispy yet gooey comfort food par excellence.
The joy of a loaded baked potato casserole? No limits
As wonderful as the conventional loaded baked potato is, it is constrained by its form and structure — unfortunately, there is a limit to how much you can pile on top of the potato before the entire endeavor becomes untenable and the potato itself is overwhelmed. When you convert the loaded baked potato into a casserole, however, the sky is the limit.
If you like cheese (and frankly, who doesn't?), and in fact think there's no such thing as too much of the stuff, there's nothing to stop you from loading up this casserole like a four cheese lasagna. If you're a scallion fiend, you can dump as many as can fit, instead of having to put up with a meagre few scattered on the top of your potato as a garnish. A loaded baked potato casserole is endlessly adaptable, no matter how unusual or outrageous your modifications may be, as it will all melt and meld into one glorious and satisfying whole that has the added benefit of being distinctly personal. Naturally, like many other casseroles and the loaded baked potato which inspired it, this could still very well serve as a side dish, but we wouldn't envy any other contenders at the potluck when poised against it.
@alisha_larson
Loaded Baked Potatoe Casserole 🥔 Easily a FAVORITE, flavor is unreal & leftovers were juat as amazing!!!! This makes for a great side dish for any meal & also a great option for hosting, your guests will go crazy over it! ☺️ recipe from @The Diary of a Real Housewife. P.S. if you don't have this chopper yet YOU NEED IT!!! 👏 (linked in storefront under kitchen gadgets) Ingredients: ✨6 large russet potatoes ✨¼ cup unsalted butter ✨4 oz cream cheese ✨⅔ cup sour cream ✨½ cup milk ✨½ teaspoon garlic powder ✨salt and pepper (to taste) ✨2 cups cheddar cheese (shredded) ✨1 ½ cup bacon pieces ✨¼ cup green onions (optional) Directions: 1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Prepare 9x13 pan with nonstick cooking spray. 2. Wash, peel, dice, potatoes and place them in a large pot. Cover with water and boil until potatoes are tender. 3. Drain your potatoes and gently place them back into your pot. Gently fold in butter, cream cheese, sour cream, and milk. 4. Add in garlic powder, salt, and pepper along with 1 ½ cups shredded cheese and 1 cup bacon. Mix & pour into casserole dish. 5. Top potatoes with remaining cheese and bacon. Bake for 25-30 minutes. 6. Top with (optional) green onion. ENJOY! 😋 #casserole #easyrecipes #loadedbakedpotatocasserole #crowdpleaser #sidedish #loadedbakedpotato #weeknightmeals #familyfavorite #comfortfood