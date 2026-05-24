Every Aldi Summit Soda, Ranked

Soda is one of those grocery categories that elicits strong brand loyalties. Consumers tend to be either firmly team Pepsi or team Coke. Some would never reach for Mr. Pibb over Dr Pepper, or 7UP over Sprite — the discourse goes on and on.

In a market as polarizing as this, store brand soft drinks play an interesting role. They're admittedly somewhat of a gamble. It's hard to draw people away from their longtime favorites with sneaky lookalikes such as Mountain Lightning or Dr Thunder — both Walmart Great Value creations. However, it's usually the budget price tag that catches a shopper's eye, and sometimes you'll find a bubbly gem that tastes just like the real thing, or in some cases, even better.

It's not surprising that Aldi also produces its own string of sodas under its Summit brand. The drinks don't have funny or clever names like some others. It actually seems like someone was in a rush or simply not in the mood for creativity when naming them, since they rely on such straightforward cola naming conventions. But the discount store covers all your standard bases with regular cola options, diet and sugar-free cans, a citrus pick, ginger ale, and even bottles of root beer. Today, we're trying all seven classic options to see whether any rival top brands or if they have a bargain taste to match their bargain price tag. Here's how they landed, from my least to my most favorite.