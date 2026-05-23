Freeze Eggs Into Perfect Portions Using A Tool You Probably Already Own

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Between egg shortages and soaring prices, it might seem like an impossible task to keep the fridge stocked. If you are lucky enough to come across eggs at reasonable prices, buying in bulk and freezing will help you take advantage of the situation. When stored correctly, frozen eggs are safe to eat for up to 12 months. But don't just toss them into the freezer — the shells will crack as the eggs expand during freezing.

Silicone muffin cups are the ideal size and shape for freezing whole eggs, and the non-stick flexible sides come in handy when it's time to remove them. Simply crack an egg into each and place in the freezer on a baking tray to keep them level. Once the eggs are frozen, you pop them out and add them to a zip-lock bag or airtight plastic container. Using individual liners like the Amazon Basics Baking Cups rather than a full tray will help you save space if you're just freezing one or two eggs.

Depending on your plans for cooking with frozen eggs, you might want to freeze the whites and yolks separately or prepare batches of beaten whole eggs. In which case, you'll likely need different portion sizes. If you have a Uozuke Silicone 1 Cup Freezer Tray, each section will hold five large beaten eggs. The ½ cup version of the tray can be useful for separated eggs, with each section holding 4 to 5 large egg whites or 6 to 8 large egg yolks.