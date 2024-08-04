Whether your baking recipe calls for more whites than yolks or you want to make your egg supply last months instead of weeks, freezing eggs is a great way to preserve them for future cooking endeavors. Freezing whole eggs or separated yolks and whites will extend their use for up to a year if properly stored. You can break them out of the freezer, thaw them and use them in recipes from tasty omelets to baked goods with great success. However, the important step to follow when cooking with frozen eggs is to give them a whisk between thawing them and cooking them.

Freezing eggs crystalizes the moisture inside of them, affecting both the whites and the yolks differently. For egg yolks, the freezing process causes them to gelatinize, which results in a jelly-like or rubbery texture when thawed. Whisking them will help break down and more evenly distribute their components. It'll also help them emulsify better with other liquid ingredients if you're using them in batters, sauces, or custard desserts.

Even though egg whites don't face the same gelatinization that egg yolks do in the freezer, whisking them will reintroduce air and reactivate their fluffiness in both scrambles and baked goods. Plus, most applications for egg whites in cooking or baking require whisking or whipping them, anyways.