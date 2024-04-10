The Crucial Step To Take Before You Store Eggs In The Freezer

There are a lot of reasons to want a bunch of eggs. With prices fluctuating, when you stumble on a great deal, maybe you feel inclined to load up your stores. Or, possibly you've come in contact with someone who sells them farm fresh and a fear rises up that they may run out of the tasty eggs with the deep-marigold yolks only unencumbered hens seem to lay. Regardless, if you can't gobble them all up, storage becomes an issue, and you wonder if it is in the realm of possibility to freeze raw eggs. The good news is yes it is, but it isn't as straightforward as transferring a dozen or so from the fridge to the freezer.

First things first, it is crucial that the shells are removed. If you've ever stuck a bottle of soda in the freezer only to return to an exploded mess, then you get where this is going. While a poultry egg — this info is good for duck and quail eggs, too — certainly isn't carbonated, it is largely water, and water expands when it freezes. When that water is contained within a confined space, i.e. an egg shell, with no pressure release for the expanding mass, the shell will rupture. The result is a frozen matrix of egg white, yolk, and shell that is unsalvageable. Additionally, the texture of the yolk becomes rubbery when freezing raw eggs in their shells, an outcome that will impact future cooking.