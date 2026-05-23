One Chick-Fil-A Secret Menu Sandwich Channels In-N-Out

Sandwich lovers on the East Coast might be a little jealous of the West Coast burger giant that is In-N-Out, but there's really no need. There are plenty of other fast food chains that easily stack up against In-N-Out's popular menu items. Take for instance, its Double Double – a juicy burger with two beef patties, American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and Thousand Island-style secret sauce on a fluffy toasted bun. If you're a fan of the layers, and the tang of the sauce, you might enjoy Chick-fil-A's double Spicy Chicken Sandwich — a menu item that channels In-N-Out's Double Double swag.

When you order a Chick-fil-A spicy chicken sandwich, simply ask for two chicken breasts — both the grilled and fried versions are marinated with peppers for a touch of heat. Then get it with a side of Chick-fil-A sauce (a mixture of honey mustard, barbecue, and ranch) to mimic In-N-Out's special spread. If you add onions, and order it with American cheese instead of colby jack, you'll have yourself a fried chicken version of the juicy double-patty burger.

Pro tips: Make sure it's deluxe so you get the cheese. And keep in mind that ordering a second chicken breast takes the price from around $7 to more than $10, depending on your location. It's not on the actual menu, but you can request it at the drive-thru or on your mobile order — it might just come in a separate container. And don't forget the waffle fries, the best side on Chick-fil-A's menu.