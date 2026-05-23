One Chick-Fil-A Secret Menu Sandwich Channels In-N-Out
Sandwich lovers on the East Coast might be a little jealous of the West Coast burger giant that is In-N-Out, but there's really no need. There are plenty of other fast food chains that easily stack up against In-N-Out's popular menu items. Take for instance, its Double Double – a juicy burger with two beef patties, American cheese, onions, lettuce, tomato, and Thousand Island-style secret sauce on a fluffy toasted bun. If you're a fan of the layers, and the tang of the sauce, you might enjoy Chick-fil-A's double Spicy Chicken Sandwich — a menu item that channels In-N-Out's Double Double swag.
When you order a Chick-fil-A spicy chicken sandwich, simply ask for two chicken breasts — both the grilled and fried versions are marinated with peppers for a touch of heat. Then get it with a side of Chick-fil-A sauce (a mixture of honey mustard, barbecue, and ranch) to mimic In-N-Out's special spread. If you add onions, and order it with American cheese instead of colby jack, you'll have yourself a fried chicken version of the juicy double-patty burger.
Pro tips: Make sure it's deluxe so you get the cheese. And keep in mind that ordering a second chicken breast takes the price from around $7 to more than $10, depending on your location. It's not on the actual menu, but you can request it at the drive-thru or on your mobile order — it might just come in a separate container. And don't forget the waffle fries, the best side on Chick-fil-A's menu.
How to upgrade this Chick-fil-A secret menu item
While the spicy deluxe got sixth place when we ranked Chick-fil-A chicken items from worst to best, it can easily earn a gold medal with a few minor tweaks. Our reviewer switched the colby jack for pepper jack for a little extra heat and appreciated how the lettuce and tomato adds freshness. But if you want some extra sauce action, Reddit users on the r/ChickFilA thread have a few suggestions. One mentioned adding Polynesian sauce to the spicy sandwich for some sweet tang, and another said, "I always do honey roasted barbecue and mayo, mixes pretty well."
And for a step up? "A spicy chicken sandwich, but get a small mac, too. Then put some of the mac and cheese on top inside the bun ofc. And now you got a Southern style sandwich," a Reddit commenter said. Add a refreshing drink, fries, or creamy milkshake on the side and enjoy the ultimate Chick-fil-A feast when In-N-Out's not an option.