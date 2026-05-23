The Affordable Old-School Fish Dish Worth Revisiting

You don't need us to tell you that social media is full — nearly exploding, actually — with recipe ideas. Modern cooking techniques and exciting flavors have never been closer at hand. Yet, revisiting dishes from the past is always a great idea for several reasons. For one thing, eating foods and cooking recipes from bygone eras grounds us by offering a type of anthropology that we can taste. It also shows us how people throughout history have adjusted their diets during adverse times, like the Great Depression in the U.S. or periods of famine abroad. That's why an affordable, old-school fish dish like creamed tuna is worth revisiting.

Creamed tuna, also called creamed chip tuna or tuna gravy, is a dish you can imagine pretty easily. It's incredibly similar to creamed chip beef as both dishes start by pulling together a butter and flour roux, which is then stretched with evaporated milk. At which point, canned tuna is added. Plus, a few frozen peas, if you have them. You can eat the dish over toast, biscuits, or crackers. You can even stir it in with pasta and bake it as a casserole. The beauty of this vintage fish dish is that it's as versatile as it is inexpensive.

Canned tuna can be purchased as low as $0.96; flour, just $0.54 per pound. Some cans of evaporated milk run around $1 a can, and the most expensive ingredient, butter, is about $4 per pound as of April 2026. This all adds up to one cheap meal.