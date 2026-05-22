The Classy Drink Buzz Aldrin Chose Over Tang After The Moon Landing

The recent Artemis II mission has many catching moon fever all over again. If you've been like us and were glued to NASA coverage or spiraling down a very specific 2 a.m. Wikipedia rabbit hole about the Apollo program, then you know some fascinating bits of little-known trivia regarding previous lunar missions. But we bet you don't know about this bit. In 1969, when Buzz Aldrin and company landed on the moon for the first time, he had a special drink in the lander: wine.

Despite Tang's reputation as the unofficial drink of the space age, Aldrin wasn't particularly sentimental about the stuff. Even though the menu for "space-worthy" food and drink isn't long, he famously had no patience for it. What he actually brought to the moon — tucked carefully among his gear — was wine. Real wine, along with a small portion of bread. But he didn't bring it to have a siesta on the moon, no. As a committed Presbyterian elder at his Houston-area church, Aldrin wanted to mark the moment of humanity's first lunar landing with something personally sacred — a Christian communion ceremony performed nearly 240,000 miles from Earth.

The wine, when poured into a small chalice provided by his church, "curled" and moved alongside the sides of the cup in the moon's lower gravity. He ate the bread, read a passage of scripture (John 15:5), and sat quietly with the moment. Neil Armstrong, who held his own spiritual views, watched without joining in. It was brief and private and, for being the first religious ceremony done on the moon, was rather low-key. As it turns out, NASA had intentionally kept it that way.