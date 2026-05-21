Upgrade Brunch By Turning Frozen Breakfast Sandwiches Into A Crowd-Ready Casserole

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Frozen breakfast sandwiches are a great option on a lazy weekend morning, but they're not exactly the best pick for catering to a crowd. From ensuring they're simultaneously hot and ready to having enough for everyone, it's easier to simply go with another option — or make the sandwiches even heartier. You could just pile more ingredients on top, but baking them into an eggy casserole is the superior choice.

Serving up a quiche or cheesy sausage breakfast casserole at brunch is common, but your favorite handheld dishes can easily be replicated in a similar format. Layering sandwiches in a baking dish then pouring a mixture of eggs, milk, and heavy cream on top places the sandwiches into a tender, savory enclosure. Store-bought frozen breakfast sandwiches — like a bacon, egg, and cheese — are the easiest pick for the job, but you can also use chicken or sausage patties piled atop biscuits, English muffins, or rolled out crescent dough.

With your sandwiches assembled in a greased casserole dish, whisk eggs, milk, and heavy cream with salt, pepper, paprika, and onion powder. Pour the liquid into the baking dish; the egg mixture should submerge at least the lower half of the sandwiches, but you can cover them completely if you want a thicker casserole. Bake the dish at 350 degrees Fahrenheit for at least 30 minutes, or until the eggs are completely set.