Make A Bolder Tequila Sunrise With This Smoky Mexican Liquor

What's a tequila sunrise cocktail without the tequila? Is it still the same drink, or does it become something else entirely? You'd think taking away the very heart and soul means twisting its signature taste beyond recognition, but with mezcal filling the vacancy, that won't be the case. This alternative liquor gives you a bolder, deeper, and much more intricate cocktail, but nevertheless, still embodies the quintessential brightness of a tequila sunrise.

Fundamentally, tequila and mezcal share one major similarity — they are both distilled from the agave plant. However, since they use different agave types, along with distinctive production methods, this results in multiple differences between the two liquors, down to their very flavor nuance. Whereas tequila is bright and crisp, mezcal harbors a smoky intensity that echoes with earthy, toasty notes and an occasional chocolate-like smoothness.

That same smoky aroma is also the very first thing that hits the palate as you sip the cocktail. The agave sweetness still subtly lingers in the back, tastefully fading into fruitier elements of a classic tequila sunrise. This is how the taste profile shifts from bold smoky edges to the grenadine's tart sweetness in a few seamless sips. Laced all throughout is the citrus juice's sunny tang, cutting right through the smoky base and toning down rougher flavor edges.