Make A Bolder Tequila Sunrise With This Smoky Mexican Liquor
What's a tequila sunrise cocktail without the tequila? Is it still the same drink, or does it become something else entirely? You'd think taking away the very heart and soul means twisting its signature taste beyond recognition, but with mezcal filling the vacancy, that won't be the case. This alternative liquor gives you a bolder, deeper, and much more intricate cocktail, but nevertheless, still embodies the quintessential brightness of a tequila sunrise.
Fundamentally, tequila and mezcal share one major similarity — they are both distilled from the agave plant. However, since they use different agave types, along with distinctive production methods, this results in multiple differences between the two liquors, down to their very flavor nuance. Whereas tequila is bright and crisp, mezcal harbors a smoky intensity that echoes with earthy, toasty notes and an occasional chocolate-like smoothness.
That same smoky aroma is also the very first thing that hits the palate as you sip the cocktail. The agave sweetness still subtly lingers in the back, tastefully fading into fruitier elements of a classic tequila sunrise. This is how the taste profile shifts from bold smoky edges to the grenadine's tart sweetness in a few seamless sips. Laced all throughout is the citrus juice's sunny tang, cutting right through the smoky base and toning down rougher flavor edges.
Make your very own version of a tequila-mezcal sunrise
As tequila sunrise joins the very long list of classic cocktails you should upgrade with mezcal, note a few important things before you get to it. Generally speaking, you can use it interchangeably with tequila following a 1:1 substitution ratio. However, on your first try, you can also opt for splitting equally between the tequila and mezcal for a more balanced, familiar-tasting sunrise cocktail — just don't forget to also pick the right mezcal variety. You might come across Espadin quite often, and for good reasons. Somewhat reminiscent of tequila, it's one of the most approachable picks for those branching out to mezcal for the first time. Go with bottles that have a low ABV (35 to 45 percent) if you aim specifically to make cocktails.
A mezcal sunrise doesn't have stop at the liquor swap. Without shying away from bold flavors and possibly a face-scrunching burn, a few slices of chili peppers can be fantastic for those who like their cocktails spicy. Try serrano peppers for a fiery heat, or play it slightly safer with jalapeños. Maybe even use a habanero syrup for an enchanting spicy-sweet twist. It certainly wouldn't hurt to add a few drops of chocolate or Angostura bitters, either. Some herbal hints here, a cinnamon-y scent there, and your cocktail is a revelation at the dining table. Surprisingly, even hibiscus works phenomenally with mezcal, weaving a floral brightness into that smoky, earthy depth. There's no such thing as "running out of ideas" when you're experimenting with this cocktail.