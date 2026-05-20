15 Old-School Cocktails Boomers Still Love To Sip On

Gen X has their Carry Bradshaw Cosmos, and jet-setting millennials championed the Aperol spritz, but the Baby Boomers have a long tradition of tried and true cocktails that still remain bar menu staples. Many of these cocktails were created decades (or even centuries) before boomers came of drinking age but hit their strides in booming bars in the '60s, '70s, or '80s, right when boomers were on the other side of the bar. These are the cocktails that to this day, boomers still love to sip on.