15 Old-School Cocktails Boomers Still Love To Sip On
Gen X has their Carry Bradshaw Cosmos, and jet-setting millennials championed the Aperol spritz, but the Baby Boomers have a long tradition of tried and true cocktails that still remain bar menu staples. Many of these cocktails were created decades (or even centuries) before boomers came of drinking age but hit their strides in booming bars in the '60s, '70s, or '80s, right when boomers were on the other side of the bar. These are the cocktails that to this day, boomers still love to sip on.
White Lady
The white lady was popularized in 1930 by Harry Craddock's recipe book (although it's thought to have originated from the late 1920s), instructing readers to shake two parts London dry gin, with one part each of triple sec and lemon juice. The modern version often calls for a small addition of sugar syrup to balance the sourness, and it is not uncommon to find this cocktail with an egg-foam top.
Grasshopper
The grasshopper is a beloved Prohibition-era cocktail that is the signature swill of New Orleans Bar Tujague's, although the '70s and '80s were when grasshoppers really started swarming bars everywhere. The grasshopper we know today combines equal parts crème de menthe and crème de cacao, along with cream (light, heavy, or whipping, depending on your preference). It's a classic minty, chocolatey, after-dinner delight.
Harvey Wallbanger
The Harvey Wallbanger is itself a boomer, allegedly born in the 1950s but hitting its stride in bars in the '70s. Essentially a riff on a Screwdriver, making this cocktail is as simple as mixing vodka and orange juice, with a herbal splash of Galliano L'Authentico floated on top. This simple elevation has kept The Harvey Wallbanger a home bar favorite for decades. Garnish with a maraschino cherry, an orange, or both.
Bellini
The bellini was invented in 1945 by Giuseppe Cipriani, who founded and served cocktails at the famous Harry's Bar in Venice. Cipriani's simple original recipe called for one part peach puree with two parts prosecco, although modern interpretations of the drink sometimes include a splash of lemon juice or peach schnapps. Riffs on the recipe also include strawberry, mango, or pineapple versions, or even adding fresh herbs like basil or rosemary.
Dry Vodka Martini
The dry gin martini has stayed at the top of bar menus for decades, but its sibling, the vodka martini, has lost some bar menu presence over the years. From the 1960s (remember that Mad Men scene?) to the '90s, the vodka martini was a popular choice for those who wanted something light and clean that's deceptively boozy. It's still popular but often by special request.
Old Fashioned
The old fashioned has maintained its popularity across the generations, not counted in decades, but in centuries. In the family of concoctions mentioned as early as 1806, it's as old-school as cocktails come and is considered by some to be one of the original examples. This mixture of bitters, sugar, and bourbon, diluted and chilled, still looms large even today. It is boozy, balanced, and boomer-approved.
Gimlet
The gimlet is a classic maritime anti-scurvy citrus cocktail, allegedly originating from naval doctor Rear Admiral Sir Thomas Desmond Gimlette as a spirited elixir combining gin rations and lime juice (as one iteration of the story goes). Still, this simple cocktail is a mixture of three ingredients; gin, sugar, and lime in the form of either fresh juice or cordial. It's refreshing, zippy, and great for sailors.
Gin and tonic
Supposedly mixed up to combat malaria in Britain's 19th century colonies, the gin and tonic combines gin (obviously), and quinine-loaded tonic water, as the common origin story goes. The popularity the humble G&T still celebrates may be because of the refreshingly bitter-yet-sweet heft of tonic water and its satisfying synergy with the botanicals in gin.
Margarita
The margaritawent big in the 1970s, placing it squarely in the perfect era to endear itself in the hearts of Baby Boomers forever. While certainly not exclusively popular among boomers by any means, this is the generation that founded Margaritaville. Classically comprising tequila, triple sec, and lime juice with a salt rim, (but with countless variants) it's an irresistible accompaniment on any Taco Tuesday.
Sidecar
The sidecar has over a century of bar top mileage, but that doesn't slow down orders at the country club. It's a classic combination of cognac, lemon juice, and orange liqueur. A common flourish to this cocktail is the addition of a sugared rim to sweeten the experience and balance some of the drier or sourer ingredients. A fresh slice of orange as a garnish adds a pop or aroma and color.
Manhattan
After the first whiskey cocktails such as the old fashioned emerged, the Manhattan was the next evolutionary step into "modern cocktails," incorporating fortified and aromatized wine — that's the sweet vermouth. The cocktail was first mentioned in 1882, and Manhattan purists have classically used rye whiskey, but bourbon can be used for those with a sweeter tooth. A dash of bitters and a cherry garnish completes the drink with balanced bitterness, sweetness, and booziness.
7&7
Much like the gin and tonic, the 7&7 isn't strictly speaking a cocktail, but it certainly is a classic boomer order that deserves to be on the list. It hit peak popularity in the 1970s as an easy drink to mix, especially at home. One of the "sevens" references Seagram's 7 Crown blended whiskey, while the other names 7UP, the lemony, limey soda. A 7&7 goes down easy in a highball with plenty of ice.
Gin Fizz
Another old school classic gin-meets-citrus-meets-sugar cocktail that lives on in the hearts of boomers is the gin fizz. A standard gin fizz recipe includes gin, lemon juice, simple syrup, club soda, and an egg white, with a shake to get a luscious foam, although this aspect is optional. The sloe gin fizz is one of the most popular versions of the drink, using gin infused with tart, sweet sloe berries.
Mint Julep
The legendary swill of the Kentucky derby, combining bourbon, sugar, mint, crushed ice, the mint julep was first printed in 1803, described as a way to start the day. It's thought that the first juleps were once made with peach brandy or cognac, but later whiskey became the spirit of choice. Juleps can be served in the iconic metal julep cup, but in a pinch they taste the same from a rocks glass.
Negroni
As with a few other gran-favorites on this list, negronis are extremely popular across many generations and have enjoyed a few recent years in the spotlight. But that doesn't mean they shouldn't get a mention as a frequent boomer order. As a stirred cocktail, it's as simple as they come, equal parts Campari, gin, and sweet vermouth. It's sweet, bitter, aromatic, and somehow as satisfying on a summer porch as at a cosy country club.