Not All Beef Cuts Are Equal For BBQ — Here's Why Front Cuts Stand Out

You may have noticed that when it comes to beef BBQ, you tend to see the same cuts over and over again. The most classic is brisket, but beef ribs have become more popular, and chuck roast is also a very underrated cut for smoking that can be turned into the beef equivalent of pulled pork. Yet there are obviously tons of delicious beef cut options that rarely end up on the menu at a BBQ joint. So what do these cuts all have in common? They come from the front half of the cow because the way cows develop over their lives gives meat from the front half several unifying characteristics that make it ideal for low-and-slow BBQ cooking, including more fat and collagen.

There are two big factors that influence a cut of beef — and both matter a lot for BBQ. There is how much work that area does, and how close to the front of the animal it is. The front-to-back position is important for BBQ because cows fatten in that direction. The larger sections of the cow, which are called beef primal cuts, are separated into several categories, with the front two being the chuck, around the shoulder, and then the rib section. After that comes the loin, and then the round or rump of the cow, with the round being home to the leanest cuts of beef you can get. There are three smaller primal sections on the bottom of the cow, with the brisket being the closest to the front. Fat is important to BBQ because first off, fat means flavor no matter how you cook, and because it helps keep the meat moist during the long smoking process.