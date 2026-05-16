Why You Should Always Shop For 'Air-Chilled' Duck For The Best Quality

If you've been interested in changing up your poultry game and stepping away from staples like chicken or turkey, you may want to consider duck. It has come a long way since its traditional French bistro "a l'orange" era (although a good duck a l'orange recipe is always a treat when prepared well). Duck has been a top restaurant protein in recent years for many reasons. Its sustainability comes from using all parts of the bird; its rich flavor rivals a good cut of pork or steak, and it has health benefits from omega-3 fatty acids and B vitamins. Duck is also becoming easier to find in grocery stores. But how do you know what to look for when buying one?

Air-chilled duck (duck that is hung and circulated in a cold space) is your best bet for crispy skin, richer flavor, and more evenly cooked poultry. We spoke to Garrett Brower, chef de cuisine at Washington, D.C.'s Bresca, who explained the difference between air-chilled and water-chilled duck.

"Air chilled is a premium product due to its sanitation," Brower said. "After harvesting and butchering poultry, there are two ways to rapidly chill the meat: submerging in a chilled water bath or placing it in a freezer of sorts with fast-moving, purified air. The communal water bath is a more hazardous environment for cross-contamination and the spread of bacteria." In fact, it's probably a good idea to avoid water-chilled poultry in general if you want flavorful, chlorine-free meat.