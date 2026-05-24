The Biggest Pizza Chain In The US Is Still Family-Owned

It may seem a bit wild, but the biggest pizza chain in the U.S. is one that many have never even heard of — and often doesn't show up on any lists. Typically, rankings of the largest and best-selling pizza chains highlight Domino's, with a bit more than 7,000 locations, in first place, with Pizza Hut close behind with over 6,500 restaurants. But there is another name-brand, cooked pizza you can pick up at more than 10,000 locations around the U.S., one that is still family-owned after 35 years: Hunt Brothers Pizza.

Unlike the usual recognizable brands, what makes Hunt Brothers Pizza unique is that it doesn't have any traditional restaurant locations. Rather, it operates as a seller inside convenience stores and gas stations that it doesn't own. The pizza itself is still made by Hunt Brothers (the brand name is clearly on the packaging), but it's prepared directly by the staff of whichever shop has contracted to sell it. The chain was founded by four brothers — Don, Lonnie, Jim and Charlie Hunt — who grew up in the food business working at their father's drive-in restaurant. Originally, they sold pizza supplies to restaurants before getting into the pie business themselves.

In 1991, they launched Hunt Brothers Pizza to sell grab-and-go pizzas. While none of the original founders are still with us, the chain is still in the family, now run by CEO Scott Hunt since 2009, with several other relatives serving as executives. The Hunt Brothers' canny strategy has led to the chain's massive success, as they managed to identify a big hole in the pizza market that other companies ignored.