The Absolute Best Type Of Cabbage For Your Fried Rice

Fried rice is usually a mishmash of whatever you have in the fridge, turned into pure comfort by the power of stir-frying. Still, not all ingredients come in and out of the hot pan equally. Some just fare better than others, especially when it comes to choosing a type of cabbage. While almost anything will work, napa and savoy cabbages will give you the best fried rice dishes.

When cooking fried rice, you want vegetables that strike the perfect balance between crisp and tender, textured enough to punctuate the dish, but not so much that it will swallow up everything else. Napa and savoy cabbages happen to fit the bill exactly. You might spot napa cabbage frequently in Chinese dumplings and stir-fries, where it imparts a slight crunch and lends a fresh, earthy sweetness. Savoy cabbage, although not originally an Asian variety like napa, still bears some resemblance to that. This French cabbage also adorns a thin yet dense crisp that holds up quite well when cooked over high heat. Flavor-wise, it's mild and sweet, the type of mellowness that absorbs flavors with ease.

It certainly isn't difficult to see why napa and savoy work so well in fried rice. They've both got enough leaf density to bulk up the dish, as well as adding a chewy snap in each bite. Trust that they won't turn mushy in the pan like more delicate varieties would, nor will the mild flavors get overly bitter. On the contrary, their sweetness caramelizes even further when charred, and once met with the surrounding savory notes, this veggie only helps the dish become more flavorful.