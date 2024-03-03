Cook Savoy Cabbage Quickly To Maintain Its Delicate Texture

Ruffled and beautifully textured, savoy cabbage looks like it was harvested from an enchanted vegetable garden. Although other varieties of cabbage have a firmer crunch when raw, delicate savoy cabbage has advantages of its own. It's got a more neutral flavor, the outer leaves are easy to remove for making wrapped cabbage rolls, and it's great for a quick-cooking method like a stir-fry because of its less crunchy texture.

The darker outer leaves of savoy cabbage have a pebbled texture similar to lacinato kale. They shield the inner leaves from the sun, so the leaves inside of the head stay a light yellow-green with a mildly sweet, earthy flavor. Those tender inner leaves only need a quick toss in your skillet to soften fully, unlike other cabbage varieties that need more heat to wilt. It makes savoy perfect for cabbage-laced pasta recipes and soups when you'd like to add a handful of shredded leaves for some green goodness before serving. But savoy cabbage leaves are also hearty enough to stand up to being braised when they're stuffed or roasted in wedges.