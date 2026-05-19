Pile Up The Easiest 5-Minute Cheesesteaks Using Just 3 Aldi Items

Making a cheesesteak using Aldi ingredients is easy and fun, allowing you to take some liberties as far as customizing your meal with your favorite add-ins and more. Start by cooking the beef and prepping the Aldi deli rolls, which are pre-sliced. You can lightly toast them in the pan after cooking your steak if you wish. The thin slices of shaved steak will take mere minutes to cook in a pan or skillet on the stovetop, so keep this in mind so as not to overcook your meat and keep it extra tender.

You can either melt your cheese over the warmed steak in the pan before loading it into the rolls or add the slices on top of the steak after, depending on how melty you want the cheese to get. Feel free to substitute Cheese Whiz if you prefer. For a bit of extra heat and vegetable content, add roasted peppers known as "long hots" into your meat mixture.

A well-made cheesesteak is quite the meal in itself and can be consumed as-is or paired with your choice of side. Make a batch of crinkle-cut fries sprinkled with seafood seasoning for a riff on Philadelphia's favorite, Chickie's & Pete's Crabfries. Alternatively, serve your cheesesteak with a side salad or roasted vegetables. However you like to enjoy a cheesesteak, Aldi makes this mouthwatering marvel even more convenient.