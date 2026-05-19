Pile Up The Easiest 5-Minute Cheesesteaks Using Just 3 Aldi Items
There's nothing quite like a pillowy hoagie roll piled high with hearty beef and melty cheese to bring warmth and comfort in every bite. If you aren't local to Philadelphia and have a hankering for the best Philly cheesesteaks, there's a simple solution thanks to a few Aldi items that, while not an "authentic" Philly cheesesteak, can still satisfy. The next time you're browsing the aisles of Aldi, pick up a package of L'oven fresh deli rolls, beef shaved steak, and your choice of either Happy Farms sliced provolone cheese or American singles, and prepare a crave-worthy treat. Aldi's reliable products and accessible price points will allow you to prepare your own version of a classic Philly cheesesteak recipe at home.
You can also grab a few other additions to pile onto your sandwich to make it taste more familiar and pleasing. For example, there is some debate as to whether or not a Philly cheesesteak needs to have Whiz – that is, Cheese Whiz — which you can either lean into by grabbing your favorite brand of cheese sauce or spray cheese or eschew altogether by using sliced provolone or American singles instead. Additionally, browse Aldi's produce section for onions, peppers, and mushrooms, which you can sautée and add to your sandwich for a "pepper steak" style riff on the traditional meat and cheese combo.
Assembling an Aldi-inspired cheesesteak
Making a cheesesteak using Aldi ingredients is easy and fun, allowing you to take some liberties as far as customizing your meal with your favorite add-ins and more. Start by cooking the beef and prepping the Aldi deli rolls, which are pre-sliced. You can lightly toast them in the pan after cooking your steak if you wish. The thin slices of shaved steak will take mere minutes to cook in a pan or skillet on the stovetop, so keep this in mind so as not to overcook your meat and keep it extra tender.
You can either melt your cheese over the warmed steak in the pan before loading it into the rolls or add the slices on top of the steak after, depending on how melty you want the cheese to get. Feel free to substitute Cheese Whiz if you prefer. For a bit of extra heat and vegetable content, add roasted peppers known as "long hots" into your meat mixture.
A well-made cheesesteak is quite the meal in itself and can be consumed as-is or paired with your choice of side. Make a batch of crinkle-cut fries sprinkled with seafood seasoning for a riff on Philadelphia's favorite, Chickie's & Pete's Crabfries. Alternatively, serve your cheesesteak with a side salad or roasted vegetables. However you like to enjoy a cheesesteak, Aldi makes this mouthwatering marvel even more convenient.