The Real Difference Between Soda And Tonic Water, Explained

Most people could be forgiven for assuming that there is no difference between all the carbonated water options like soda, seltzer, and tonic water. If you aren't a dedicated mixologist who needs to understand the subtleties of their flavor or a professional who understands the history, the small differences between the options could be chalked up to the difference between the flavor of any two brands of sparkling water. But soda water and tonic are truly two fully unique products, as similar as they are, and tonic water in particular has a distinct flavor coming from the ingredient quinine, which has quite a bit of history behind it.

Soda water itself is distinct from sparkling water or seltzer, which are just carbonated water. Soda water also starts as carbonated water, but has added CO2 and bicarbonate of soda, also known as baking soda. This gives it a slightly different taste than plain sparkling water. Then there is club soda, which is a variety of soda water. Club soda starts the same way, but has additional salt and mineral additives for flavor, including things like sodium bicarbonate and potassium sulfate. Essentially, club soda is an attempt to mimic the flavor of natural mineral water using additives. While some brands of club soda may have added sweeteners or flavors, it is normally an unsweetened, zero-calorie drink. The additives give it a slightly salty, more complex taste, which is why club soda is favored in many cocktails compared to plain sparkling water.