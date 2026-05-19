The Pantry Staple That Replaces Raw Eggs In Royal Icing Completely

If you've ever decorated cookies before, like sugar or gingerbread around the holiday season, you've likely used royal icing as a base for all of your colored icings. Royal icing makes decorating cookies and confections simple and easy, and it's made with minimal ingredients. This means it's simple to whip up a batch and add food colorings to smaller portions for decorating. Traditional royal icing uses powdered sugar (also known as confectioners' sugar), egg whites, and water or milk to vary the consistency, and sometimes vanilla or almond extract is added to royal icing for flavor. While commonly used, raw egg whites aren't the safest or easiest ingredient to work with, which is where meringue powder steps in.

Swapping meringue powder for egg whites in royal icing is incredibly easy. Simply combine two teaspoons of meringue powder with two tablespoons of water for each whole egg white needed in your recipe. It's important to note that meringue powder shouldn't be used as a swap for real, whole eggs in other baking recipes that call for eggs or in your morning egg white and spinach breakfast scramble. Meringue powder is a stabilizer, rather than a substitute for real eggs, because it's usually made from corn starch, dehydrated egg whites, a bit of sugar, and a few other ingredients for texture and shelf life. Apart from being a safer option, meringue powder is also the secret ingredient for shiny icing.