The Clever Kitchen Feature That Makes Hard-To-Reach Cabinets Easier To Use
If you're trying to avoid clutter on your countertops, you should never be wasting valuable storage real estate in your kitchen. But if you don't have space to spare, try building upwards, rather than outwards. Installing kitchen cabinets above the fridge and near the ceiling can give you more storage space, but it can also pose an added challenge: How are you expected to reach their contents?
Luckily, the solution doesn't involve lugging around a cumbersome step stool or stepladder. Instead, you can install a rolling ladder in your space. These ladders do have some sort of storybook quality, but they do have functional uses, too. For one, you don't have to pick it up and move it. You can just slide it to where you need it, climb on up, and take what you need out of the cabinets. A wood ladder against white cabinets would add visual intrigue, and it can actually make your space look taller and larger than it actually is.
What does the install process look like?
As you can probably guess, the process of installing a wooden ladder in a kitchen isn't just a matter of propping a metal ladder against the cabinet and hoping it stays upright. You'll need to order a few components if you're doing the install yourself, including the track, hardware, and a ladder fit to the size of your cabinets. Folks have paid anywhere from a few hundred dollars to a few thousand dollars for this setup. You'll also need to do some math to ensure that your ladder is at the correct angle both when in use as well as when it is tucked away against a cabinet.
Kitchen ladders aren't for everyone. They can be a tripping hazard if they aren't stored flush with the cabinet, and if your ceilings are not high enough, meaning you risk banging your head every time you climb it. However, for folks who are craving the look of a wooden ladder and the vibe of a storybook — and are looking to increase the value of their home — this might be a kitchen upgrade worth investing in.