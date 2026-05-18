The Clever Kitchen Feature That Makes Hard-To-Reach Cabinets Easier To Use

If you're trying to avoid clutter on your countertops, you should never be wasting valuable storage real estate in your kitchen. But if you don't have space to spare, try building upwards, rather than outwards. Installing kitchen cabinets above the fridge and near the ceiling can give you more storage space, but it can also pose an added challenge: How are you expected to reach their contents?

Luckily, the solution doesn't involve lugging around a cumbersome step stool or stepladder. Instead, you can install a rolling ladder in your space. These ladders do have some sort of storybook quality, but they do have functional uses, too. For one, you don't have to pick it up and move it. You can just slide it to where you need it, climb on up, and take what you need out of the cabinets. A wood ladder against white cabinets would add visual intrigue, and it can actually make your space look taller and larger than it actually is.