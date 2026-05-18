Forget S'mores: Roast Cookie Dough Over The Campfire Like This
Nothing screams summer like a warm, gooey s'more (or two) beside a campfire. This classic American treat is a summertime staple for many folks, and for good reason. What's better than a crunchy graham cracker paired with a lightly charred, sticky marshmallow sitting perfectly on top of a square of chocolate? Actually, there's one thing that might take the cake: A piece of edible cookie dough roasted over the fire. This hack will truly take your s'mores game to the next level. Your mind will be blown — and your taste buds will certainly thank you.
If you're a fan of warm chocolate chip cookies, you'll love this campfire treat. It pairs perfectly with a toasty marshmallow, and it would make an excellent addition to a regular s'more, too. To make it, all you need is a little ball of cookie dough. Whether homemade or store-bought, we recommend using edible cookie dough so that you don't need to worry about getting sick; roasting the cookie dough balls won't cook them all the way through, so you're still consuming it raw.
Place the cookie dough ball onto a skewer or stick and hold it over the fire, taking care that it doesn't catch on fire. You want the outside to be golden brown, not burnt, just like the ideal chocolate chip cookie. While the outside of the cookie dough ball is toasting, the inside is getting all gooey and melty, making for a totally satisfying texture.
Pull out your skillet to roast cookie dough for a crowd
If you like single-serve roasted cookie dough, you'll love the skillet cookie iteration. For this, it's ideal to have a grate over the campfire to make sure it cooks evenly. All you need besides cookie dough is a cast-iron skillet, non-stick baking spray, and tin foil. Spray a bit of baking spray onto the bottom and the sides of the pan, and then, instead of forming little balls with your cookie dough, smash it down onto the bottom and along the edges of the cast iron skillet. Cover it all with aluminum foil, and place it over the campfire.
From here, you have a few options. You can bake it for just a few minutes if you're looking for a similar gooey texture in the middle of the cookie, or you can bake it for around 15 to 25 minutes for a more solid cookie-like texture. Whichever way you decide to go, make sure that the heat isn't too high, or else you're likely to burn the bottom of the cookie. For a true s'mores vibe, throw a few marshmallows on top while it's still warm, and then mix them in with the cookie. Serve the whole thing with some graham crackers for dipping — or, if you're not serving a crowd, dig in with a spoon and enjoy the sweetness.