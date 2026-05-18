Forget S'mores: Roast Cookie Dough Over The Campfire Like This

Nothing screams summer like a warm, gooey s'more (or two) beside a campfire. This classic American treat is a summertime staple for many folks, and for good reason. What's better than a crunchy graham cracker paired with a lightly charred, sticky marshmallow sitting perfectly on top of a square of chocolate? Actually, there's one thing that might take the cake: A piece of edible cookie dough roasted over the fire. This hack will truly take your s'mores game to the next level. Your mind will be blown — and your taste buds will certainly thank you.

If you're a fan of warm chocolate chip cookies, you'll love this campfire treat. It pairs perfectly with a toasty marshmallow, and it would make an excellent addition to a regular s'more, too. To make it, all you need is a little ball of cookie dough. Whether homemade or store-bought, we recommend using edible cookie dough so that you don't need to worry about getting sick; roasting the cookie dough balls won't cook them all the way through, so you're still consuming it raw.

Place the cookie dough ball onto a skewer or stick and hold it over the fire, taking care that it doesn't catch on fire. You want the outside to be golden brown, not burnt, just like the ideal chocolate chip cookie. While the outside of the cookie dough ball is toasting, the inside is getting all gooey and melty, making for a totally satisfying texture.