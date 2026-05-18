This '80s And '90s Pantry Staple Is Pure Summer Nostalgia

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Summer in the 1980s and '90s brought unique experiences that kids still love to replicate, even if they feel a touch anachronistic these days. Exploring far-off neighborhoods on a bike, wandering around the woods sans cell phones — all while knowing there's a chilled drink waiting for you when you get home at dusk. The last part has been a constant in childhoods for decades, but hardly any beverages remain present in pantries like Country Time Lemonade.

Plenty of popular drinks have disappeared from store shelves, but Country Time Lemonade remains an everlasting presence. Released in 1975, the powder mix is the lazy man's lemonade without a lazy flavor. The bright, citrus taste that's produced from simply stirring the powder into water made it a staple in countless homes. Though the bottles and cans from the brand aren't as common in stores, the powdered mix is still going strong.

The convenience of the lemonade is part of the draw, but its unchanging features amp up the nostalgia factor. For decades, the simple canister, decorated with images of lemons and an iced glass of the classic drink, has remained the same. In the more than 50 years since its conception, the company hasn't released too many flavors. Besides the original version, strawberry lemonade and blueberry lemonade are the only kinds currently available on Country Time Lemonade's site, showing a sturdy belief in its product in the face of drink brands that create offshoots of the same beverage frequently.