Trader Joe's 99-Cent Orzo Vs 7 Name Brands: I Found Which One Is Actually The Best

Orzo is something of a legendary food in my family. That's mostly thanks to my sister. For some strange reason, the tiny pasta had a chokehold on her (as did couscous — thank goodness she never found out about ditalini!) and my mom found herself making it for many a weeknight dinner. I never developed the same fixation with the food that my sister did, which isn't to say I wasn't fond of it — just that I haven't had it in many years. So, when I saw some online hype about Trader Joe's 99-cent orzo, I knew I needed to suss it out.

I inherently trust Trader Joe's, but as a good food journalist, I'm not afraid to let the brand know when it needs to step up to the plate. Today, I grabbed a bag of Trader Joe's orzo alongside seven other name-brand orzos to put it to the test. I cooked and tasted each to evaluate them on their texture, flavor, and size. My only disadvantage is that my sister lives across the country — I'm sure few people are more qualified than her to be on the panel of an orzo taste test!