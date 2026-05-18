13 Underrated White Wines Worth Trying In 2026

Sémillon is most well-known for its role in Bordeaux's fine sweet wines, but it also shows up in dry white wines primarily from France and Australia. It isn't widely grown in the U.S., but Washington State and California have successfully experimented with it. See for yourself with a bottle of Itä sémillon, produced in the Walla Walla appellation in Washington.

The winery selects the varieties it grows based on their suitability to the local climate, which tends toward cool and wet. Furthermore, the vines are planted at higher elevations, ensuring freshness on the palate. Some grapes are estate-grown, while others are purchased from neighboring vineyards to closely match the terroir.

The Itä Wines sémillon is produced with certified sustainable grapes and low intervention techniques, including minimal fining or filtering. The vineyards are farmed with biodiversity in mind and foster interconnectivity to promote environmental health. The fruit is fermented in stainless steel tanks to let the varietal character shine. The wine is slightly off-dry to round out the acidity, making for a smooth finish. The result is a fresh, crisp white wine with notes of lemon, golden apple, and lanolin, along with hints of spice. Serve it with spicy Thai dishes for a complex interplay of flavors and a soothing pairing for the heat.