Why The Designer Of The Nostalgic Jazz Cup Never Made A Dime From It

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Many of us enjoy the warm comfort of nostalgia, like reminiscing about popular food and drink trends of the 1990s, or thinking back on retro snacks that we used to love, including what those old-school foods and drinks were served in.

Social media fan groups, resell sites, and merch indicate that one beloved '90s trend that we love to remember is the "Jazz cup," with its purple and turquoise squiggles. This is an iconic paper cup design that likely factors into memories of birthday festivities, pizza parties, school functions, and family get-togethers. It's also still around today. So, it's hard to believe that the creator didn't make a cent off of her design.

Gina Ekiss created the bright zig-zag motif while working at Sweetheart Cup Company in Springfield, Missouri. In search of a new design for their cups, the company ran an employee contest in 1989. The design had to appeal to a wide range of customers while remaining pretty simple. The company's printing press could only handle two colors and not much detail. Sweetheart was also in the process of switching to digital printing at a time when many people weren't well-versed in computer design — but Ekiss was. The purple and teal now iconic colors she used, by the way? They were simply her favorites. She also named the design "Jazz." Sweetheart chose Jazz to put into production in 1991. Ekiss was a paid employee of the company, but never got a bonus or royalties for her design.