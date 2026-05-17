Rosé Lovers Should Look For This Style Next Time They Shop

Rosé has been fully integrated into the world of popular wine for decades now, but it still isn't given the level of respect by most people that the more classic red and whites are. Just think of how many different styles of those wines you know. Red isn't just red, it's blends like Bordeaux, or you have many popular grapes like Cabernet. But to the average person rosé is just, well, rosé. Of course that is nowhere near the actual truth, and there are tons of different styles of rosé wines that are just as varied and complex as their red and white relatives. One of the first varieties you should be looking for on your next trip to grab a bottle is dark rosé.

Dark rosé is interesting because it bridges the gap between the lighter styles and red wine. The darker color comes from a few different places, with the first is how the grapes are handled. Normally rosé is made from red grapes, and usually acquire their lighter color and flavor from the shorter period of time the juice spends macerating in contact with skins. Of course this process can be shortened or extended to any length, and winemakers can leave the skins on a little longer to get a darker, deeper pink color with more complex flavors, while still being rosé.

The second source of color comes from what grapes are used. Like any wine, rosé can be made from one or a combination of grape varietals, but Pinot Noir and Merlot tend to produce the lighter colors Americans are familiar with, while Grenache and Malbec produce darker hues.