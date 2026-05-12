Review: Only One Of Starbucks' Summer Drops Is Drink-Worthy — And It's An Odd Choice For The Season

The first day of summer isn't technically until late June, but that hasn't stopped Starbucks from releasing its summer menu in preparation for much warmer days ahead — and honestly, who among us isn't ready for the longer daylight hours, trips to the beach, and laid-back summer vibe? This summer's drink menu includes an all-new Refresher flavor and a Frappuccino upgrade to a returning handcrafted espresso drink.

As has been the case for the last two summers with the Summer-Berry Refreshers, the new Tropical Butterfly Refreshers are a departure from the usual lineup of permanent menu Refreshers. This year, the beverage has a new flavor profile, made with a dark pink Tropical Passionfruit Guava base, that's topped with a splash of purple butterfly pea flower infusion. Instead of freeze-dried fruit bits floating on top of the drink, the new summer Refreshers have bright yellow mango-pineapple flavored popping pearls at the bottom of the drinks, turning the Refreshers into a moody liquid summer sunset, from yellow to pink to purple.

Last summer, Starbucks launched the Iced Horchata Oatmilk Shaken Espresso, which is returning to the seasonal lineup this year, alongside a new Horchata Frappuccino, made with many of the same ingredients as the shaken espresso. If you're ready for the sweet taste of summer, we've got all the details on how the new drinks taste, and what you can expect from the new Starbucks summer 2026 menu.