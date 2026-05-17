The Montana Sandwich Chain Famous For Wildly Enormous Subs And A Wooden Barrel Of Pickles

If you're a fan of pickles, then there's a Montana sandwich shop that might be right up your alley. The Pickle Barrel, located in both Bozeman and Livingston, has been a stalwart in the sub game since 1975 when Ken and Kerry Olsen first opened the joint. Known for its cheesesteaks and colossal, 17.5-inch rolls, the small chain is a favorite amongst locals in Gallatin and Park Counties — but its a gigantic wooden barrel of pickles that really keeps people coming back for more.

Behind an worn, wooden screen door, the interior of The Pickle Barrel shines with old-school, homey charm. The original Bozeman shop, which has remained pretty much unchanged since the '70s, is filled with knick-knacks and stickers. The menu is hand-written on a variety of chalkboards, the bathroom is covered in graffiti, and the kitchen is open for everyone to view. The proximity to Montana State University also means that the tiny shop is usually thronged with hungry students and only a handful of people can fit inside at once, adding to the fun.

Oh, and there's a giant barrel behind the counter from which the staff will fish out your favorite types of pickles. The barrel used to be self-service, which some still miss, but the spot is still a gherkin lover's dream — you can even order your sandwich inside of a giant pickle in lieu of bread.