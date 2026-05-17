The Montana Sandwich Chain Famous For Wildly Enormous Subs And A Wooden Barrel Of Pickles
If you're a fan of pickles, then there's a Montana sandwich shop that might be right up your alley. The Pickle Barrel, located in both Bozeman and Livingston, has been a stalwart in the sub game since 1975 when Ken and Kerry Olsen first opened the joint. Known for its cheesesteaks and colossal, 17.5-inch rolls, the small chain is a favorite amongst locals in Gallatin and Park Counties — but its a gigantic wooden barrel of pickles that really keeps people coming back for more.
Behind an worn, wooden screen door, the interior of The Pickle Barrel shines with old-school, homey charm. The original Bozeman shop, which has remained pretty much unchanged since the '70s, is filled with knick-knacks and stickers. The menu is hand-written on a variety of chalkboards, the bathroom is covered in graffiti, and the kitchen is open for everyone to view. The proximity to Montana State University also means that the tiny shop is usually thronged with hungry students and only a handful of people can fit inside at once, adding to the fun.
Oh, and there's a giant barrel behind the counter from which the staff will fish out your favorite types of pickles. The barrel used to be self-service, which some still miss, but the spot is still a gherkin lover's dream — you can even order your sandwich inside of a giant pickle in lieu of bread.
What to order at The Pickle Barrel
The Bozeman Pickle Barrel location is currently owned by former employee Jenny O'Brien, while the Livingston shop is operated by another former employee, Karla Pettit, and her husband David. Although Pickle Barrel once expanded its reach beyond this Montana region, previous locations in Billings and Belgrade, Montana, and O'Brien's hometown of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, have since closed. However, the remaining shops are still extremely popular.
There are over 21 hot and cold sandwiches on the menu, all of which are made to order with fresh bread that's baked next door every day. The full, 17.5-inch size is almost twice as large as a standard sandwich from Jimmy John's, but half portions are available. The brand also offers salads, freshly baked desserts, and the Livingstone location has soups, breakfast egg sandwiches, and coffee. The homemade Philly-style cheesesteak is a must, but the South of the Border (chopped beef, onions, salsa and Monterey Jack) and Bobcat Special (Turkey, roast beef, Swiss and Monterey Jack) are favorites too. For something sweeter, the chain offers Wilcoxson's ice cream and milkshakes.
"I've been coming to Pickle Barrel for years and it's always amazing," one reviewer noted on TripAdvisor. "They're quick, and the prices are fair. Go-tos are the Dragon Slayer and Beach Comber!" On Yelp, another reviewer highlighted the Pepper Steak sandwich, adding, "100% the best sandwiches in Bozeman! You can't go wrong with a Pickle Barrel sub." Just make sure to save room for this hidden Montana steakhouse gem, and note our dining guide for Yellowstone if you're heading that way.