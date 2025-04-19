One Of Montana's Oldest Steakhouses Is A Hidden Gem Between Cities

Steak is a staple in the cattle country of the West. Whether you're fueling up for Mount Rushmore at Rapid City, South Dakota's Delmonico Grill or unwinding after a Yellowstone hike with dinner at Cody, Wyoming's Trailhead, steak creates a culinary through line across the West. That sentiment holds up throughout the scenic state of Montana, but especially rings true at one historic restaurant — LaHood Park Steakhouse. The restaurant ranks as one of Montana's oldest steakhouses — thanks to nearly a century of business.

According to its website, LaHood Park established itself in 1928 and boasts quite the robust history — not only in its menu but also in its location. Nestled in the quaint town of Cardwell, right alongside the tranquil Jefferson River.

Although a small town, Cardwell occupies a Montana locale as prime as any of the steakhouse's ribs; it's situated between two larger, more populated Montana cities, Butte and Bozeman. Well before the restaurant's opening, Lewis and Clark camped in Cardwell circa 1805, so you'll be able to taste one of Montana's most historic meals within an equally special, storied geography.

That's not to say LaHood Park Steakhouse's food tastes old. Rather, the restaurant's menu is full of fresh options, with a focus on steaks of all cuts.