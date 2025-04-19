One Of Montana's Oldest Steakhouses Is A Hidden Gem Between Cities
Steak is a staple in the cattle country of the West. Whether you're fueling up for Mount Rushmore at Rapid City, South Dakota's Delmonico Grill or unwinding after a Yellowstone hike with dinner at Cody, Wyoming's Trailhead, steak creates a culinary through line across the West. That sentiment holds up throughout the scenic state of Montana, but especially rings true at one historic restaurant — LaHood Park Steakhouse. The restaurant ranks as one of Montana's oldest steakhouses — thanks to nearly a century of business.
According to its website, LaHood Park established itself in 1928 and boasts quite the robust history — not only in its menu but also in its location. Nestled in the quaint town of Cardwell, right alongside the tranquil Jefferson River.
Although a small town, Cardwell occupies a Montana locale as prime as any of the steakhouse's ribs; it's situated between two larger, more populated Montana cities, Butte and Bozeman. Well before the restaurant's opening, Lewis and Clark camped in Cardwell circa 1805, so you'll be able to taste one of Montana's most historic meals within an equally special, storied geography.
That's not to say LaHood Park Steakhouse's food tastes old. Rather, the restaurant's menu is full of fresh options, with a focus on steaks of all cuts.
Visit LaHood Park Steakhouse for one of Montana's longest-standing -- and delicious -- steak dinners
If you're going to Montana, swap your favorite chain steakhouse for Cardwell's LaHood Park Steakhouse. The eatery serves up a thorough menu consisting of everything you'd ever dream of finding at a steakhouse. Depending on your preferences, you can choose between a New York strip, ribeye, tenderloin, and steak sandwich. Within those options, you'll then have your pick of side dishes, including potatoes in all forms — twice-baked, French Fries, baked, and mashed — as well as rice, vegetables, and polenta. For those craving seafood, you can also add crab or prawns to your steak, not to mention mushrooms, onions, garlic butter, and even more toppings.
And, if you're still hungry after — or before — your chosen entree, the menu also includes salads, chicken and seafood dishes, burgers, and a slew of appetizers. These foods encapsulate LaHood Park Steakhouse's history and resilience, especially after a fire destroyed the building in 2021. Since then, the restaurant has reopened, and remains a community pillar that beckons to anyone in the mood for meat. Add the steakhouse as a stop on your next national park road trip, and you'll understand why it's had a hold on Cardwell for almost 100 years.