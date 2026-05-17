This Chain's Fish And Chips Ranked Dead Last In Our Taste Test

The trademark of a satisfying fish and chips plate includes light, airy batter with an audible crunch, enveloping tender, flaky white fish. The rich, deep-fried flavor is perfectly balanced with zingy tartar sauce and a squeeze of fresh lemon. Fresh-cut fries are a reliable side kick: crispy, salty, and perfect when dipped in sweet, tangy ketchup. (Fresh fries are part of why homemade fish and chips can taste better than at a restaurant.)

Unfortunately, when we tasted and ranked fish and chips from eight chain restaurants, the plate that came in last did not even come close to having these attributes. Long John Silver's two-piece fish meal ranked dead last, and for good reason.

Our taste tester, while commenting that the portion of fried pollock was generously sized, found densely packed fish inside thin, bland batter. There was no crispy crunch to the batter, and no tender flakes of fish. Additionally, the waffle fries that accompanied the fish were underwhelming. To add insult to injury, the restaurant forgot to include any condiments with this to-go order. A sad state of affairs, indeed.