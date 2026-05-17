This Chain's Fish And Chips Ranked Dead Last In Our Taste Test
The trademark of a satisfying fish and chips plate includes light, airy batter with an audible crunch, enveloping tender, flaky white fish. The rich, deep-fried flavor is perfectly balanced with zingy tartar sauce and a squeeze of fresh lemon. Fresh-cut fries are a reliable side kick: crispy, salty, and perfect when dipped in sweet, tangy ketchup. (Fresh fries are part of why homemade fish and chips can taste better than at a restaurant.)
Unfortunately, when we tasted and ranked fish and chips from eight chain restaurants, the plate that came in last did not even come close to having these attributes. Long John Silver's two-piece fish meal ranked dead last, and for good reason.
Our taste tester, while commenting that the portion of fried pollock was generously sized, found densely packed fish inside thin, bland batter. There was no crispy crunch to the batter, and no tender flakes of fish. Additionally, the waffle fries that accompanied the fish were underwhelming. To add insult to injury, the restaurant forgot to include any condiments with this to-go order. A sad state of affairs, indeed.
Try the chicken instead of fish at Long John Silver's
Long John Silver's website promises a "dive into deliciousness" with its two pieces of classic battered Alaska pollock and two sides. But during our taste test, the chain really did not deliver. We've previously covered the rise and decline of Long John Silver's, attributing a heavy, deep-fried menu as part of why the chain fell out of favor with consumers.
If you do find yourself at a Long John Silver's — and this may seem counterintuitive — you might want to try the chicken instead. The chain changed its logo to a chicken in 2025 and updated the wording to "Chicken & Seafood," solidifying a more chicken-focused brand strategy. This was to tap into the popularity of its chicken, a "best-kept secret," according to a press release (as reported by Today).
In a Reddit thread asking about the chicken planks at Long John Silver's, one customer claimed, "... they are the greasiest, most delicious chicken strips in the fast food game when I get the craving for them once a year." Another chimed in: "Love those chicken planks, and they've been quality for me the past times I've gotten them."