Not Bacardi, Not Captain Morgan: The World's Best-Selling Rum Has Been Around Since 1854

Rum, the distilled spirit made from sugarcane molasses or sugarcane juice, is the ingredient in many of our favorite cocktails, from mojitos and daiquiris to cool and refreshing piña coladas. Many Americans probably assume ubiquitous Bacardi or Captain Morgan would be the world's best-selling rum, but you'd be wrong.

That honor belongs to Tanduay, one of the oldest rum producers in Asia. Founded in 1854 during the Spanish colonial era, the brand's name evolved from the Tagalog word for "peninsula" or "low-lying land," which described their local surroundings. Thanks to the Philippines' long history of cultivating sugarcane, there was plenty of raw material to work with.

According to The Business Spirits” top 10 best-selling rum "Brand Champions" list, Tanduay was named the best-selling rum of 2025 for the ninth year in a row. What surprises many people is that Tanduay's incredible sales have long been driven by the Philippines domestic market. The brand is deeply embedded in the local culture and is especially popular because of its familiarity and affordability. Even Anthony Bourdain took shots of Tanduay when he visited the Philippines in 2015, along with calling this Filipino dish the "best thing you could ever eat with a cold beer." For many, Tanduay is the unofficial national spirit of the Philippines. In a Reddit forum, one user recollected: "Tanduay is popular where I'm from. When I was a kid, that's what the adults in our area drank. They just used water as a chaser."