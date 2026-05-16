Forget Strawberries And Jungle Juice — This Old-School Daiquiri Deserves Your Glass

A few small choices here can push this from a good cocktail to a great one. Rum selection matters more than people expect. Pago Pagos are best done with a well-aged rum as the base, like Havana Club 7 or Bacardi 8. The cocktail really benefits from the funky, fruity depth of pricier bottles here, so if you've been saving those for a worthy drink, this is it. A four- or seven-year-aged rum like a Flor de Caña 4 also works well if that's what you have on hand — just don't use white rum.

Next, the pineapple. In a pinch, you can sub freshly muddled pineapple chunks for pineapple juice, but it'll make a thinner, waterier result that doesn't quite hold together the same way. The same goes for the lime — you'll want to squeeze it fresh for maximum brightness.

On the Chartreuse front, don't skimp or substitute if you can help it. The liqueur's proof level and layered botanical character are what make the drink work. If you don't have it handy, herbal liqueurs like Faccia Brutto Centerbe can be a good option (but dilute it with simple syrup, in a one-to-one ratio, to give it the same level of sweetness as Green Chartreuse) or génépy. And finally, if you want to take things one step further, a couple of dashes of Aztec chocolate bitters in the shaker ties the chocolate thread running through the drink — the effect's subtle, but worth trying at least once.