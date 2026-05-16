7 Airlines With The Worst Food, According To Frequent Flyers

For frequent flyers, the sad reality is that paying exorbitant amounts for a plane ticket does not guarantee a quality meal. Of course, there's always the question of, "Why take the risk when you can just bring your own food or eat beforehand?" Well, we complain because in life, we expect quality when we pay large amounts for a thing. And, aside from an airport itself, airline food is arguably the best example of overpriced dining in the world.

Does it have to be bad? While we're not experts on what it takes to prepare meals for flight, we certainly think airplane food can taste better. Unlike traditional dining establishments that prepare food in kitchens, airlines partner with catering companies like LSG Sky Chefs and SkyDine. These companies create large-scale standardized meals, which can include popular brands or little-known ones.

The sheer quantity of meals that must be produced might explain why they often resemble something served in a high school cafeteria, rather than food a fully grown person would eat. We hope that if you have horror stories from eating on a plane, this list of airlines with the worst food, according to frequent flyers, won't trigger any flashbacks.