The Easiest Way To Use Up Extra Lemon Balm Before It Goes Bad

Lemon balm is a fragrant, underrated herb that works wonders for deterring kitchen pests and can make a lovely cup of tea, especially if you like to grow your own at home. If you happen to have a surplus of lemon balm and aren't sure how to use it, there's one simple solution that puts the herb to great use. Transform leftover lemon balm into a crave-worthy pesto sauce, either by using it in place of or in addition to basil and other herbs.

True to its name, lemon balm boasts a lemon-forward taste profile. Generally sour with an occasional hint of sweetness, the fresh herb tends to have a stronger scent and taste than its dried counterpart. As such, it would definitely behoove you to use up any fresh lemon balm for a bright and fresh pesto recipe.

While the aforementioned pesto recipe calls for 2 cups of fresh basil, you can try swapping in about a half cup of lemon balm to mix with your basil or using equal parts of both lemon balm and basil to deepen the complexity of the overall herb flavor. As always, when working with a new-to-you herb, taste it before you start preparing your recipe to get an idea of how it will play with the other ingredients. Try mixing arugula into your lemon balm and basil pesto to give it a hint of peppery goodness. This vibrant green sauce will be as versatile as it is delicious.