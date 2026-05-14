The Crucial Safety Step You Can't Skip When Storing Extra Pans In The Oven

Working in a small kitchen isn't for the faint of heart. Most of your time is spent maximizing what little space you do have — turning pantry doors into spice storage and using tension rods to help hang things, for example. As such, you may feel compelled to store items in the oven, as you don't use it all the time and because it takes up so much otherwise usable space. However, it's generally not recommended to store items in your oven without taking proper safety precautions. No matter how many sticky notes you leave for yourself on the oven reminding you to remove its contents, there is always the risk that you will forget about your oven tray, plastic containers, or other kitchen items and potentially have to deal with a fire or melted kitchenware.

If you are dead set on using your oven for secondary kitchen storage, you'll want to use a control lock on your oven. A control lock prevents the oven from working until it's disabled, so while it doesn't directly remind you to remove your storage contents before use, it can prevent accidental activation or even serve as a backup cue that something is still inside. If your oven has knobs, some folks have even suggested removing them and leaving them in the oven so that you remember to clean it out before use.