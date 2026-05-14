How Much Longer Farm-Fresh Eggs Last And The Best Way To Store Them

Despite a relatively similar appearance, eggs are not all the same. This is something many have come to learn as they stand in a market, a little confused about what it means when an egg carton is labeled "farm fresh". Of course, the name itself might already clue you in on the fact that it comes straight from local farms, possibly freshly-laid by free-range pasture hens. Consequently, this makes a world of difference in how long these farm-fresh eggs last, as well as their storage methods.

The first thing you need to know about farm-fresh eggs is that they usually have a protective, slightly glossy outer layer called the "egg bloom". Made up of proteins, lipids, and complex carbs, it's the eggs' first line of natural defense against external contaminants like bacteria and dirt. You won't find this coating with commercial eggs, which are required by the USDA to be sanitized, pasteurized, and refrigerated before hitting the store shelves.

The bloom also allows the farm-fresh eggs to be kept at room temperature for up to two weeks without risk of spoilage, instead of a few hours like normal raw eggs. Refrigerated, they are good for several months, a stretch longer than the three to five weeks you usually get to store eggs in the fridge. Do note that this timeline only applies when the farm-fresh eggs are unwashed, so until you are ready to eat, keep them as they are.