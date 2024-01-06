What Does It Mean When An Egg Carton Is Labeled 'Farm Fresh'?

Pasture-raised, free-range, organic, natural, no added hormones (wait, aren't those the same thing?) — the endless egg aisle is filled with a plethora of labels. With high egg prices, you may just grab the cheapest thing possible. However, it never hurts to decipher the labels so you can get to the bottom of what convoluted terms like "farm fresh" mean.

Thanks to the sharp rise in cost and excessive options, finding the right egg carton means striking a balance between price and quality. Wherever you land on the graph, you'll still want more bang for your buck. While other terms like "no added hormones" and "pasture-raised" make it easy to infer their true meaning, farm fresh seems a little more open-ended. The label invokes images of eggs freshly picked from a cozy barn, delivered to your door along with fresh bottles of milk. This isn't always the reality.

The term "farm" appears to be subjective in this case — the eggs can come from hens that roamed the plains on a farm or that were kept in cages. While it may not be your typical definition of what a farm is, the term is more of a marketing ploy than anything. It creates a pleasant image in the mind of the consumer without having to abide by an immovable standard. It could be completely plausible that the eggs came from a farm, but, unfortunately, there's no proper way of telling.