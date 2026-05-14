Why Japan Banned Meat Dishes For Over A Millennium

What do you think of when you think of an exquisite Japanese meal? An exemplary Wagyu steak. Katsu chicken. Donburi. Sukiyaki. Our list of 30 Japanese dishes you need to try at least once reads like poultry and meat heaven. Which makes it kind of hard to believe that until 200 years ago, meat-eating was banned in Japan. It wasn't a short ban either. It lasted over nearly 1200 years: from 675 AD, when Emperor Tenmu banned the consumption of cattle, horses, dogs, monkeys, and chickens, to 1872, when Emperor Meiji ended the ban by eating beef in public.

The origins of the ban are mostly linked to religion. Both Buddhism and Shintoism, widely practiced in Japan, forbade killing or harming animals. Buddhists, in particular, believed that humans could be reincarnated as animals, which added to the taboo around eating meat. Another factor was the landscape of Japan — a mountainous island nation where farmland was scarce, but fishing was plentiful.

People found ways to circumvent the ban. Some ate game meats like deer and wild boar, which they called mountain whales. Warrior clans in the 15th and 16th centuries ate pork for sustenance, with their strength attributed to their diet of "walking vegetables." Largely, however, Japanese cuisine grew around vegetables and fish through these centuries, the impact of which can be seen even today.