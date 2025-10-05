It's Hard To Believe This Everyday Food Was Still A Novelty In The 1970s

The United States is a land of ever-changing food trends, and the way we eat today would be unrecognizable even as recently as the 1970s. We have hamburgers and hot dogs, and we still eat our roast turkey on Thanksgiving, but every decade has its food trends that add to the American canon — some invented, many brought over by immigrants. The average American family wasn't ordering pizza until after World War II, and outside Mexican-immigrant hubs, many people in the country thought of ground beef and hard shell tacos as Mexican food until the last few decades. However, few foods have gone from curiosity to ubiquity the way that sushi has.

Even with the diversity of American cities, food made from raw fish in the 1970s was still mysterious and suspect. The origins of sushi in Japan go back to at least the 9th century, but Japanese culture had barely penetrated into normal people's lives in the United States. There was some sushi in the U.S., centered around Japanese immigrant enclaves on the West Coast, and there were mentions of sushi in news articles of the time as food that was trendy with high-class socialites. This overlapped with a general craze for Asian culture in the upper classes. However, a diplomatic agreement in 1907 cut off Japanese immigration, and the outbreak of World War 2 saw a backlash to all things Japanese. It wouldn't be until the 1960s that sushi started to make inroads again.