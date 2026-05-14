An IHOP Competitor With 1950s Roots Has Quietly Shrunk By More Than 100 Locations

When picturing old-school cozy restaurant booths, a bottomless cup of coffee, and piled-high plates of pancakes, many folks think "IHOP." There's a good reason for that. The beloved pancake house has been around since its first Southern California location opened in 1958. But there was a very similar competitor born the same year in Denver, Colorado: the once-thriving Village Inn Pancake House.

Village Inn's original appeal was to the local breakfast crowd, with a simple menu offering things like made-from-scratch buttermilk pancakes, eggs, bacon, and coffee. Now, much like IHOP, they've progressed from the 1950s pancake-house to include much more than hotcakes, serving lunch and dinner menus — and a whole lot of pie. Though the similarities between the breakfast chains come to a screeching halt when it comes to scale, viability, and financial struggles.

The restaurant began franchising just three years after it opened, eventually reaching a reported 210 locations before troubles began. Village Inn and its sister brand, Midwest bakery chain Bakers Square, are both part of Vicorp Restaurants, which filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 2008. Its assets were then sold to American Blue Ribbon Holdings the following year. The company ultimately filed for bankruptcy in 2020, closing 33 Village Inn restaurants. A few stated reasons for the decline included low sales and other industry-wide challenges such as higher wages, diminished sales, competition, and the COVID pandemic.