10 Best Ways To Use Bolognese Sauce Beyond Pasta

Ground beef is a popular pick for stuffing into bell peppers, so a meaty Bolognese feels like a natural next step. By filling the vibrant veggies with the meaty sauce, you pack in heaps of savory depth, creating a crowd-pleasing side or light main that feels elevated enough to serve for a special occasion.

While the ragù is, of course, delicious enough to serve as a standalone filling for peppers, it's also versatile enough to combine with a variety of other add-ins. A generous sprinkling of shredded cheddar, mozzarella, or Monterey Jack on top of the sauce will amp up the indulgence, or you could combine the Bolognese with cooked rice or quinoa to build a more substantial meal. Another option is to warm the sauce with a splash of heavy cream or grated Parmesan before adding it to the peppers, for a richer, creamier finish.

Once you've decided on a filling, just pile everything into the halved and deseeded peppers, and bake the stuffed veggies in the oven for around 30 minutes until tender. A fresh, green garnish such as chopped parsley or scallions works great with the Bolognese, and the peppers will taste fantastic with a side of crusty garlic bread.