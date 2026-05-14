How To Make Your Burger's Lettuce The Most Flavorful Part Of Each Bite

We'll be the ones to say it: Lettuce isn't a great burger topping, especially compared to all of the other options out there. If you're lucky, it won't have steamed and gone limp by the time it reaches your table at a restaurant — if it was even crispy to begin with. If and when it's good lettuce, it can add a complementary crunch to a rich burger, but it does very little by way of flavor.

Rather than ditch the lettuce entirely, give it a unique and flavorful upgrade by tossing the torn, chopped, or shredded leaves in a dressing or sauce before adding them to your burger. This will give your sandwich a double dose of saucy dressing — both on the lettuce and via any condiments you add to the bun — and will offer a more compelling bite than just subpar, watery iceberg. The one caveat to this hack is that you can't make your makeshift "lettuce slaw" too far in advance. Otherwise, your leafy greens will become limp, soggy, and unpleasant.