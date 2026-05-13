What Americans Were Eating In 1776

You don't need us to tell you that a lot can change in a year. Now multiply that by 250, add in factors like the Industrial Revolution and modern technology, and you get a sense of how much life has evolved since the American Revolution. As always, one of the best ways to observe such changes is by taking a peek in the kitchen. We spoke to several food historians to understand what colonists were eating around the time the Continental Congress signed the Declaration of Independence, changing American history forever.

KC Hysmith, Ph.D., is a writer, editor, food scholar, and recipe developer. Meanwhile, Keith Stavely and Kathleen Fitzgerald have written three books together about the evolution of American cuisine, with a special emphasis on regionality and early cookbooks. Their insights shed light on how staples like Great Cake and tea were closely linked to British cuisine, while dishes like Johnny cakes and hasty pudding starred Indigenous ingredients. Furthermore, socioeconomic disparities, geographical region, trade blockades, and political affiliation (for instance, whether one considered themself a Loyalist or a Patriot) all affected one's diet.

Feeling adventurous? You can try many of these dishes yourself, aided by the convenience of modern cookware. Most of them feature simple, readily available ingredients, and you can add extra spices if desired.