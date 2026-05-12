Olive Garden's Sister Restaurant Is Pouring The World's Largest Draft Beer Selection

You wouldn't typically associate a chain restaurant with having a wide variety of craft beers to choose from. But the sister chain to Olive Garden, Yard House, claims to have the largest beer collection in the world. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, the beloved New American food chain, which has almost 100 locations in the U.S., also has over 100 draft beers that are always on tap.

Yard House is owned by Darden Restaurants, the same company as Olive Garden. But other major restaurant chains are owned by the same company, too, including Capital Grille and Cheddar's. While all of Darden's restaurants have similar dishes in common, namely pasta, Yard House has the most impressive collection of house beers, IPAs, and seasonal drafts. The most popular are the House Honey Blonde, a refreshing pale ale with notes of real honey and orange blossom, and the House Belgian White, a white ale with hints of bitter orange peel and coriander, which resembles a traditional German hefeweizen or wheat beer.

Of course, they also offer some pretty tasty IPA styles. The House Hazy IPA is among the most ordered, containing a mix of fruity and tropical hops like El Dorado and Nelson Sauvin, and notes of Cascade and Citra — if that piques the interest of any IPA lovers out there. And if you want something a little more classic? The restaurant always has brands like Bud and Coors Light, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and more on tap.