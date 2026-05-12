Olive Garden's Sister Restaurant Is Pouring The World's Largest Draft Beer Selection
You wouldn't typically associate a chain restaurant with having a wide variety of craft beers to choose from. But the sister chain to Olive Garden, Yard House, claims to have the largest beer collection in the world. Sounds too good to be true, right? Well, the beloved New American food chain, which has almost 100 locations in the U.S., also has over 100 draft beers that are always on tap.
Yard House is owned by Darden Restaurants, the same company as Olive Garden. But other major restaurant chains are owned by the same company, too, including Capital Grille and Cheddar's. While all of Darden's restaurants have similar dishes in common, namely pasta, Yard House has the most impressive collection of house beers, IPAs, and seasonal drafts. The most popular are the House Honey Blonde, a refreshing pale ale with notes of real honey and orange blossom, and the House Belgian White, a white ale with hints of bitter orange peel and coriander, which resembles a traditional German hefeweizen or wheat beer.
Of course, they also offer some pretty tasty IPA styles. The House Hazy IPA is among the most ordered, containing a mix of fruity and tropical hops like El Dorado and Nelson Sauvin, and notes of Cascade and Citra — if that piques the interest of any IPA lovers out there. And if you want something a little more classic? The restaurant always has brands like Bud and Coors Light, Modelo Especial, Stella Artois, and more on tap.
What beer aficionados say about the selection
Yard House may proclaim it has the largest beer selection in the world, but how good is that selection truly? That's up to the customers who frequent the restaurant. Each location tends to have a slightly different variety of popular beers on tap, meaning you'll get new tasting opportunities each time you visit.
An overwhelming number of Google reviewers are pleasantly surprised by this variety. One reviewer said, "A beer lover's paradise! Never have I seen so many beer taps in one place! Over 100, I believe it's said, but alas, I regret that I'm not local to try each and every one of them!" And after visiting the Austin Domain-Northside location, another Google reviewer said, "The staff is friendly, the food is excellent, and the tap list is extensive. We will be back!"
Specific beer types have been equally commended. One user on the r/beerporn Reddit thread said the Sierra Nevada Summer Break IPA at Yard House's Sacramento, CA, location was their favorite. "I'm fairly new to Sacramento, and moved from the craft beer city of Portland, and Sierra Nevada is definitely one of my favorites of this area!" Another Redditor said, "Try the Bavik Super Pils next time you go. That's my go-to beer when I hit the Yard House in San Antonio." While the Summer Break has since been swapped for Hazy Little Thing, the pilsner remains a steady staple.