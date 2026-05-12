Farmers Markets Are Booming In This State And Expanding All The Time

New York's geography makes for great farming, from Long Island to the lush Hudson River Valley. The area's climate is ideal because of ample access to fresh water sources, thanks to the region's many lakes and often rainy weather. New York boasts more than 30,000 farms, including the state's flourishing dairy industry, and about 80% of those farms are family-owned.

From Brooklyn to Queens to upstate in Saratoga Springs, farmers markets are easy to come by. Downtown Manhattan has the Union Square Greenmarket, one of the best food markets in the United States. It's full of beautiful seasonal produce and other artisanal food items, like local honey or jams made from nearby farms. Many Manhattan restaurants source their produce directly from the Greenmarket, but there are so many more markets that New Yorkers can rely on.

Upper West Siders are blessed with the popular 79th Street Greenmarket, located a stone's throw from the Museum of Natural History. Similarly, across the East River in Brooklyn, the Grand Army Plaza Greenmarket is another that's well-loved, as is the Fort Greene Park Greenmarket, also in Brooklyn. Elsewhere in the state, the Ithaca Farmers Market is considered one of the best, though one Redditor advised that the time of year you visit matters. "This early in the season the market is going to be heavier on plants, crafts, art, eat there food (like the burrito stand, the samosa ladies, or the empanada guy), because it's April and there's not really fresh produce local yet," the poster said. Even if you can't make it to the Empire State to experience its wonderful produce, there's likely a farmers market in your area, so brush up on how to shop your local farmers market like a pro before your next trip.