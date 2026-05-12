The Mystery Spice Shaker That Once Shared Tables With Salt And Pepper

Setting the table in the 21st century is like running through a checklist. Plates, glassware, flatware — check, check, check. Maybe you add a neatly folded napkin, and ensure a butter dish and a pair of salt and pepper shakers are within reach. In centuries past, though, table settings looked a little different. Perhaps more extravagant, with a few extra items thrown in for both flair and function. And alongside the salt and pepper, there used to be a third shaker that took its place at the table — a relic that has since disappeared from our dinner parties and dining scene altogether.

So, what was held in and sprinkled out of this third shaker? It's largely a mystery that has kept people guessing. There are many different theories floating around, but one explanation tends to pop up time and time again, and it's even backed by a smidge of historical evidence. The most widely accepted answer is (drumroll please), mustard powder.

You see, five-piece cruet sets used to be the norm at the dinner table, typically featuring two bottles for oil and vinegar, along with three smaller, shakeable containers. And research from The Gale Review shows that time and time again, in newspaper articles and advertisements from the late 1800s and early 1900s, mustard is consistently listed after salt and pepper as the final seasoning in the set.