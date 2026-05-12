Turn Your Dinner Napkins Into Blossoming Bouquets In A Few Simple Steps
Spring is one of the best times of year to throw a dinner party. Not only can you embrace spring recipes and ingredients like fresh peas, leeks, asparagus, and more, but there are also more decoration hacks circling on social media. One of our favorites, which anyone hosting a spring or Mother's Day brunch will want to pay attention to, is folding napkins like bouquets.
The process to do so is relatively simple. First, fold a square napkin into a triangle shape. Putting your finger in the middle against the bottom seam, bring the two triangle edges up to the center point to form a rhombus. Then, open the flaps just enough that they look like the sides of a bouquet's paper. Once you pinch the middle seam, you can easily tie off the tapered end with a piece of ribbon or string and tuck flowers, stems, or herbs into the napkin to give it a floral effect. It really does look like the florals are blossoming from the bouquet, adding to the springtime appeal of this simple decor upgrade.
Other spring decor ideas for your table
These simple and functional pieces of decor are perfect for any springtime occasion, seeing as you can switch out the napkin colors depending on other design elements and the color of your plates. Pop the finished bouquets on chargers or plates, and watch as your guests fawn over them.
@jeffandlaurenshow
Beautiful Spring Dinner Napkin! 🌸 Extra special detail for dinner parties, get togethers and more. #hosting #dinnerparty #tablescape #gettogether
Aside from this napkin hack, you can also infuse a springtime vibe into your dinner party by stopping by Aldi and picking up some of its spring decor finds. Dollar General also sells lemon-themed kitchen items that could match well with a yellow napkin and red, white, and blue ribbon; it would be perfect for both summer and fall outdoor entertaining. Pair your seasonal tablescape with florals, candles, and layered bases. We love the look of patterned linen napkins atop a solid-colored runner, as this can add visual intrigue while still keeping your tablescape grounded in springtime energy.