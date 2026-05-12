Turn Your Dinner Napkins Into Blossoming Bouquets In A Few Simple Steps

Spring is one of the best times of year to throw a dinner party. Not only can you embrace spring recipes and ingredients like fresh peas, leeks, asparagus, and more, but there are also more decoration hacks circling on social media. One of our favorites, which anyone hosting a spring or Mother's Day brunch will want to pay attention to, is folding napkins like bouquets.

The process to do so is relatively simple. First, fold a square napkin into a triangle shape. Putting your finger in the middle against the bottom seam, bring the two triangle edges up to the center point to form a rhombus. Then, open the flaps just enough that they look like the sides of a bouquet's paper. Once you pinch the middle seam, you can easily tie off the tapered end with a piece of ribbon or string and tuck flowers, stems, or herbs into the napkin to give it a floral effect. It really does look like the florals are blossoming from the bouquet, adding to the springtime appeal of this simple decor upgrade.