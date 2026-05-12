Everyone Used To Eat This Scandalous Dessert — Now Younger Generations Would Be Confused By It

Almost any time a political scandal hits the news these days, it gets the suffix "gate" attached to it. That's in honor of the infamous Watergate scandal from the 1970s, which may be the source of the name of Watergate salad. While it had its heyday in the 1970s and early 80s, it's almost unheard of today. Younger generations would most likely look upon this creamy, pudding-infused creation with suspicion since it bears the name "salad," but trust us, it used to be big.

Tasting Table has a recipe for a classic Watergate salad, and it's pretty simple. It's made from instant pistachio pudding mix, canned pineapple, Cool Whip, marshmallows, and pecans. This kind of dessert salad was popular at potlucks and family gatherings a few decades ago, but has fallen out of favor in recent years. Experts have speculated about reasons why dessert salads like Watergate or Ambrosia salad made from Jell-O and pudding like this fell by the wayside. There's some psychology behind how the look and mouthfeel of gelatinous or slimy foods is normally associated with spoilage. Younger generations simply grew up after dishes like this had already fallen out of fashion.

In 2002, 65% of Americans surveyed said they didn't know enough about Watergate to explain it to a friend, according to ABC. There's evidence that many people in the modern age, especially those who aren't American, have no idea what Watergate is, so this salad would make no sense to them.