Ketchup In A Tube? Why This Packaging Is Common In Parts Of Europe

If you're a ketchup fan in North America, you're used to getting your favorite sweet, tomatoey condiment in one of three ways. Some restaurants provide a pump dispenser to squirt ketchup into a little paper cup. Others offer single-serve packets that you'll tear open, offering nowhere near enough ketchup for whatever you're eating. And finally, for home use, you can get glass or plastic bottles. In parts of Europe, you can get ketchup and many other condiments packaged in tubes just like toothpaste. But why the difference?

According to tube manufacturer Etma, food tubes make up about 8% of the European tube market, behind others used for toothpaste and beauty products. The entire market is worth nearly $13 billion, per Mobility Foresights. Etma cites ease of handling, resealability, lightweight design, and durability as reasons for its growing popularity. In particular, the barrier properties are called out as a strength for the food market. Tubes are impermeable to light, air, water, and bacteria, and they are nearly unbreakable. That means fewer preservatives are required. Portion control and less waste making for a more economical package are also considerations.

The smaller size of a tube makes it more convenient for transport and storage, too. The tube design lets you squeeze out the very last drop as you would with toothpaste, something a glass bottle can never let you do. One company even advertises the potential for creativity since you can use a tube like a piping bag.