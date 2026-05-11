You Might Be Storing Tomatoes The Wrong Way — Here's What To Do Instead

Having access to endless piles of fresh, juicy tomatoes is one of the highlights of summertime. Not only are they more abundant when the season is right, they taste infinitely better too. But once you get your hands on those glowing red globes you do need to store them correctly in order to make them last — and it can actually impact the taste too.

Ripe tomatoes only tend to stay fresh for a few days, especially if they're organic or homegrown, and there's been a lot of debate over the years about whether it's better to leave them at room temperature or refrigerate them. The jury is still out on that one (it probably doesn't matter) but no matter which option you choose you should make sure the tomatoes are sitting stem side down.

It might sound a little odd, but a lot of moisture from the inside of a tomato can escape from the area where it was once attached to a vine. If too much moisture gets out, the skin of the tomato can become wrinkly and it can lose its plump texture. Likewise, there's a chance of mold and bacteria getting into the tomato if the top remains exposed. But if the fruit is kept upside down, the pathway will be sealed, keeping all the good stuff in and the bad stuff out.