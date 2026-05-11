You Might Be Storing Tomatoes The Wrong Way — Here's What To Do Instead
Having access to endless piles of fresh, juicy tomatoes is one of the highlights of summertime. Not only are they more abundant when the season is right, they taste infinitely better too. But once you get your hands on those glowing red globes you do need to store them correctly in order to make them last — and it can actually impact the taste too.
Ripe tomatoes only tend to stay fresh for a few days, especially if they're organic or homegrown, and there's been a lot of debate over the years about whether it's better to leave them at room temperature or refrigerate them. The jury is still out on that one (it probably doesn't matter) but no matter which option you choose you should make sure the tomatoes are sitting stem side down.
It might sound a little odd, but a lot of moisture from the inside of a tomato can escape from the area where it was once attached to a vine. If too much moisture gets out, the skin of the tomato can become wrinkly and it can lose its plump texture. Likewise, there's a chance of mold and bacteria getting into the tomato if the top remains exposed. But if the fruit is kept upside down, the pathway will be sealed, keeping all the good stuff in and the bad stuff out.
Store tomatoes upside down in the fridge
The best way to keep tomatoes fresh is to place them stem side down on a plate and put them in the refrigerator if you don't plan on using them for a while. If the tomatoes aren't ripe yet, leave them at room temperature in an area with good circulation. They should never be placed in direct sunlight and you need to be careful if your kitchen is particularly warm.
The one downside to storing tomatoes upside down is that you could potentially damage the tops of them, which are known as the shoulders. This area is particularly delicate, so use a gentle touch. If you want, you can also tape the exposed area of the tomato instead of storing it upside down. This isn't a concern with larger heirloom or globe tomatoes, which actually have more of a chance of getting bruised when they're stored stem side up as the weight isn't being equally distributed throughout the fruit.
Whatever method you end up going for just make sure to bring the tomatoes to room temperature before eating as the cold can impact their taste and texture. Some people think there's no coming back from the refrigerator, but an hour or two should get them at least somewhat back to their ideal state. It will be worth the extra effort, especially if you went to the extra mile to utilize these simple tricks for picking the best tomato every time.